Woman suspected in robbery spree dating back to mid-December at Suffolk County businesses

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. -- Police in Suffolk County are searching for a woman accused in a robbery spree.

According to police, the woman tried to get cash from a Dunkin' employee in Ridge on Dec. 18, but left empty-handed.

Minutes later, police said, she pulled a knife on employees at a Subway in Shirley and demanded cash. She allegedly got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The same woman is suspected in similar robberies at a Carvel in Rocky Point on Jan. 9 and at a Speedway in Coram on Dec. 12.