Woman stabbed to death at Project Renewal shelter in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating the deadly stabbing of a 27-year-old woman at a homeless shelter in Manhattan.

Detectives bagged evidence and what appeared to be the murder weapon outside Project Renewal Shelter on East 45th Street after a woman was found with multiple stab wounds on the sixth floor just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Police said the victim was found in a hallway. They believe she was attacked by her female roommate, according to sources.

Shelter residents were horrified, but hardly surprised.

"I personally don't feel safe in the facility. I'm misplaced, but that's what happens when you're in the system," said Yemani Vasquez.

Police rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital but doctors could not save her.

For years, advocates have been decrying dangerous conditions in shelters and pushing city leaders for change. They say these acts of violence are why so many homeless New Yorkers choose to remain on the streets.

"It's understandable why there's so many people on the street because you're in a facility like this. Doors don't get locked. People roaming the buildings all night long ... I sleep with one eye open. I don't sleep," said Vasquez.

Police said they recovered the knife used in the attack, but the suspect ran away. So far, no arrests have been made.