Woman shot across from Brooklyn playground

NEW YORK -- A woman is recovering after she was shot across the street from a Brooklyn playground.

It happened Saturday night near McKeever Place and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights.

Video from the scene shows there was a sizeable police response.

The woman, 24, was rushed to Kings County Hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was listed in stable condition.

There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting or if the woman was the intended target.

No arrests have been made.