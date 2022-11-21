Woman seriously hurt by hit-and-run driver crossing street in Queens

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a driver in a hit-and-run that critically injured a woman in Queens.

Police say the 54-year-old woman was trying to cross Woodhaven Boulevard at 91st Avenue when she was hit.

The driver kept going.

The woman suffered serious head injuries.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.