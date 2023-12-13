Woman riding e-bike steals packages from buildings in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, police say

How to keep your packages safe from porch pirates

How to keep your packages safe from porch pirates

NEW YORK - Police say a woman riding an e-bike has been stealing packages from buildings in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The first incident happened back on October 18 at a building on Bedford Avenue.

Police said the woman went in through the main entrance and into the mail room. She allegedly took an unknown amount of packages and left on an e-bike.

A similar incident was reported on Dec. 6. Police said the woman got into a building on Kent Avenue, grabbed numerous packages and again took off on an e-bike.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.