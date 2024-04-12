New York City woman pushed down church stairs out of ICU, family says

Woman pushed down church stairs out of ICU, family says

Woman pushed down church stairs out of ICU, family says

Woman pushed down church stairs out of ICU, family says

NEW YORK -- The family of a woman who suffered a fractured skull after being pushed down stairs outside a New York City church said Friday she's out of the ICU and starting to string together sentences.

The woman, 68, was pushed, punched and robbed while entering Saint Demetrios Church in Queens on April 7. Her car was stolen and then recovered after police arrested a 16-year-old boy for the attack.

CBS New York obtained exclusive video of the suspect running away with the woman's purse, which police said contained $300, her cellphone, credit card and car keys. Police said the suspect fled in her 2006 Nissan Altima.

A neighbor who knows the woman described her as sweet and quiet.

"It makes me think about my own mom, you know. My mom is getting older, so when she's walking by herself and something like that could happen to her, yeah, it hits home," said Jorge Canales.

Police did not release the teenager's name, but said he's charged with robbery, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

He has three prior arrests in Queens.