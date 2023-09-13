Watch CBS News
Police seek woman accused of punching straphanger on 1 train

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a woman accused of punching a straphanger on a northbound 1 train.

Police say on Sunday, a rider sitting next to the woman on the train accidentally elbowed her. That's when the woman reportedly punched the other rider in the face.

The suspect took off.

The victim got off the train at the Columbia University station and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on September 13, 2023 / 4:38 PM

