Woman killed, man wounded in overnight shooting in Richmond Hill, Queens

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a woman overnight in Richmond Hill, Queens.

Investigators said the woman died at the scene, while a man survived the shooing and drove to a nearby police station for help.

It happened just after midnight near the corner of 127th Street and Liberty Avenue, which is about 2 miles away from the 103rd Precinct.

Police said the 28-year-old woman and 39-year-old man were in a black Honda sedan when they were shot multiple times.

The woman was shot in her head and pronounced dead at the scene. The man was shot several times in the chest, but managed to drive to the precinct looking for help.

He was transported to Jamaica Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

So far, no arrests have been made and there's no word on a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.