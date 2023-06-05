Woman killed in overnight house fire in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

Woman killed in overnight house fire in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A woman is dead and six people are displaced after a fire broke out overnight in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

The FDNY responded just after 3 a.m. to a two-story home on East 52nd Street.

Officials say the woman was found unresponsive inside a second floor bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Six people were also displaced by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.