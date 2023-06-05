Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed in overnight house fire in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Woman killed in overnight house fire in Brooklyn
Woman killed in overnight house fire in Brooklyn 00:21

NEW YORK -- A woman is dead and six people are displaced after a fire broke out overnight in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. 

The FDNY responded just after 3 a.m. to a two-story home on East 52nd Street. 

Officials say the woman was found unresponsive inside a second floor bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Six people were also displaced by the fire. 

The cause remains under investigation.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 11:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.