Woman killed in overnight house fire in East Flatbush, Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A woman is dead and six people are displaced after a fire broke out overnight in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.
The FDNY responded just after 3 a.m. to a two-story home on East 52nd Street.
Officials say the woman was found unresponsive inside a second floor bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Six people were also displaced by the fire.
The cause remains under investigation.
