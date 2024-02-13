Woman killed in partial façade collapse in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A woman outside shoveling snow was killed by falling bricks in Sunset Park, Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Police said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. at the corner of 54th Street and 6th Avenue.

Security video from across the street shows the moment the bricks came down. CBS New York saw what the building looked like before the incident in an image from Google Earth.

Police said a woman was killed on Tuesday when bricks fell from a building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. CBS New York



Police said a 74-year-old woman was outside the three-story townhome when the bricks fell on her. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Department of Buildings and the Red Cross were on the scene late Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors said the woman had lived there for a while.

"She was a very nice lady. That's all I can say. She always say hi to me. We always stop and talk sometimes. She stop and talk to me, say, 'Hello, how's the family?'" Mayra Martinez said.

"All the time she was cleaning over here and sweeping over here all the time," another person said. "I'm very sad."

There are no recent or open DOB violations for the townhome.

CBS New York is awaiting an update and will bring you the latest.