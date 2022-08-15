Woman killed, another injured after tree falls into pool in the Bronx

NEW YORK - For the second time since Saturday, a tree fell and caused casualties on the ground.

One falling branch killed a man in Brooklyn over the weekend.

In the latest incident, a woman was killed and another was injured while swimming in a pool in the Bronx, police said.

It happened at a building located at Palisade Avenue near Kapock Street at around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Police say a tree fell into the pool.

One woman, 50, was killed when three toppled into the pool. The other, 60, was also injured but is expected to recover.

Tragedy also struck at a park in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn Saturday.

Jared Richardson, 35, of Brooklyn, was sitting on a bench in Reinaldo Salgado Playground on Madison Street and Patchen Avenue at around 8 a.m. when police say he was struck by a falling tree branch, causing severe head injuries. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where officials say he died Monday.

"I'm almost without words. To think somebody lost their life by just sitting in a park," said Bed-Stuy resident Sam Giordano.

The incident has rattled regular parkgoers, many who go with small children.

"I mean, I let my little daughter like run around with her friends. We come here every day," Giordano said.

"That's horrible. That's, like, scary. I walk right through here, right past the benches, every single day," said Elizabeth Beall, who lives in Bed-Stuy.

New York City Parks officials say the branch fell from about 40 feet high out of a London Planetree. Sources say the tree was pruned in July, 2020. It was found to be in good condition during an inspection that August.

Despite the tragic incident Saturday, another inspection this weekend found the tree still in good condition.

Nick Caloway contributed to this report.