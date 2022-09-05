Woman grazed by stray bullet while riding in car over Williamsburg Bridge

NEW YORK - A woman riding in a car was grazed by a stray bullet Saturday on the Williamsburg Bridge.

Investigators say the 21-year-old woman was in the passenger seat when the bullet came through the rear driver's side door, narrowly missing her child in the backseat.

The bullet hit her headrest and grazed her neck.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.