Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman grazed by stray bullet while riding in car over Williamsburg Bridge

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Passenger grazed by stray bullet on Williamsburg Bridge
Passenger grazed by stray bullet on Williamsburg Bridge 00:22

NEW YORK - A woman riding in a car was grazed by a stray bullet Saturday on the Williamsburg Bridge.

Investigators say the 21-year-old woman was in the passenger seat when the bullet came through the rear driver's side door, narrowly missing her child in the backseat.

The bullet hit her headrest and grazed her neck. 

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 1:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.