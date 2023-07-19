Mom reunites with Port Authority Police officers who helped deliver baby at Lincoln Tunnel toll plaza

NEW YORK -- A mother reunited Wednesday with the two Port Authority Police officers who helped bring her baby boy into the world at the Lincoln Tunnel toll plaza earlier this week.

The woman was trying to get to a hospital with her husband Monday morning, but her baby had other plans.

Port Authority Police Officer Timothy Jozefczyk was first to respond to the scene shortly before 9 a.m., followed by Officer Evan Butt, a former NYPD medic.

"A few seconds later, the baby started to cry, and then my other co-worker, Police Officer Butt, tapped me on the shoulder, so I handed the baby off to him, and then he took over caring for the mother and baby," Jozefczyk said.

Jozefczyk and Butt got the chance to visit the baby, named Kylian, and his parents at the hospital Wednesday.

Both the mother and the baby are doing well.