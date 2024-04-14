Watch CBS News
Woman falls off moped after driver shot in Queens, NYPD says

By Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

Moped rider shot in Queens
Moped rider shot in Queens 00:23

NEW YORK -- A woman fell off a moped and was injured after the driver was shot in Queens, police said Sunday. 

Both were hospitalized in stable condition. 

According to police, a 55-year-old man was driving the moped near Redfern Avenue and Hassock Street in Far Rockaway when he was shot in the torso at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. 

A woman riding on the back of the moped fell off and suffered scrapes as she hit the ground, police said. 

Investigators said it appears the shooter and driver know each other, but a motive for the shooting remains unclear. 

So far, police have not made any arrests. 

First published on April 14, 2024 / 11:02 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

