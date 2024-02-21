Watch CBS News
Woman faces sentencing for 2021 drunk driving crash that killed NYPD Det. Anastasios Tsakos

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- The woman convicted in the drunk driving crash that killed NYPD Det. Anastasios Tsakos faces sentencing Wednesday. 

Jessica Beauvais was found guilty of aggravated manslaughter last October. 

Prosecutors said her blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit and she had smoked marijuana when she hit Tsakos in 2021 as he directed traffic on the Long Island Expressway in Fresh Meadows, Queens

Police said Beauvais ignored traffic cones and flashing lights before hitting Tsakos with her Volkswagen Passat. She was eventually arrested, and prosecutors said body camera video captured her asking an officer, "What did I do?"

"I'm sorry that I hit him and that he's dead," she told reporters days after the deadly crash.

Police added she was driving with a suspended license.

Beauvais faces up to 27 years in prison. 

Tsakos was a 14-year veteran with the NYPD and left behind a wife and two young children. 

