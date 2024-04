NEW YORK - There's a search for answers after a deadly fire in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx.

The FDNY was called just before 2 a.m. Tuesday about a fire burning on East 212th Street.

The fire was placed under control by 3:15 a.m.

Police said a 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead on arrival at Jacobi Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Three people have been displaced by the fire, authorities said.