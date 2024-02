Woman killed in hit-and-run in Elmhurst, Queens

Woman killed in hit-and-run in Elmhurst, Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the driver who killed a 61-year-old woman during a hit-and-run in Queens.

It happened early Thursday morning on 37th Avenue between 90th and 91st Streets in Elmhurst.

Police said the driver of an SUV struck the woman at around 6:45 a.m. and fled the scene.

Police did not immediately release the woman's name.