Woman dead, 4 children hospitalized after suspicious fire in East New York, Brooklyn, police say

NEW YORK -- A woman is dead and four children are hospitalized following a fire overnight in East New York, Brooklyn.

Police say the fire is considered suspicious after an accelerant was found in the hallway.

Firefighters responded around 2:15 a.m. to a three-story building on Fountain Avenue near Calhoun Street.

Three girls, ages 17, 14, and 10, and one 9-year-old boy were taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

A man was also hospitalized in stable condition, and a firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

"Any time you see a whole family like this together, and at this time of the night, and the amount of fire, the emotion outside - family members or neighbors, I don't know at this time, but it was very emotional," FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Chuck Downey told reporters.

A neighbor said he came home from work minutes before the fire broke out, then heard screams and saw flames coming from the second floor window.

"I can see the flames go from the bottom to the top, and I see somebody open the door, and the fire I can also see in the hallway and the staircase -- all over," said Rakib Hasan.

He also said he saw his neighbors being removed from the building and believes they are from the same family that owns a deli on the block, saying they are well known and very nice.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.