26-year-old woman, 6-year-old girl found dead with stab wounds inside Bronx home, police say

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after officers found a woman and child dead inside a home in the Bronx.

NYPD said the officers were conducting a wellness check around midnight Sunday at the home on Monticello Avenue.

Police said they found a 26-year-old woman and 6-year-old girl unresponsive and with stab wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the woman and child were not immediately released.

So far, there are no arrests and the case remains under investigation.

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 6, 2022 / 10:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

