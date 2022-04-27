Woman brutally stabbed on the job at Bronx laundromat: "You're not safe anywhere"

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man who stabbed a woman multiple times while she was working at a laundromat in the Bronx.

Investigators say the horrific attack happened during an attempted robbery.

Fellow employees tell CBS2's Natalie Duddridge the woman is still hospitalized and had surgery for slashes across her face and body. They also say they are scared to come to work, fearful the suspect could come back.

Surveillance shows an unidentified man with a garbage bag enter a laundromat on Boston Road at 3 a.m. Friday. Police say video shows him rummaging behind the counter, attempting to get into the cash register.

Then investigators say he pushed a 37-year-old female employee and stabbed her multiple times in the head face and body.

"That's pure evil right there, pure evil," one customer told Duddridge.

"It's sad to know that you're not safe anywhere," said another customer. "To know that you're trying to make an honest living and to know that you're attacked like this."

Employees said the suspect tried to cover the woman, who lay bloody on the ground, with a laundry cart, then stabbed a 45-year-old customer in the hand and ran off without getting any cash.

One customer said he feels terrible for the woman, who helps him with his laundry every week.

"She's very nice, she does her work, doesn't bother anyone. Just has no complaints. She cleans very nice," he said. "It's just crazy... That person's just really bothered. You're really troubled for you to really grab someone to viciously beat and stab and violate someone like that."

Duddridge spoke with an employee who didn't want to appear on camera, terrified the man might return.

"I'm scared every day. The area is not good," she said.

She believes he's a customer who lives nearby. The worker said she was about to start her shift at 3 a.m. when she got a call from the victim saying she was hurt and warning the suspect could still be out there.

The victim fortunately was holding her cellphone when she was attacked and able to call 911 to report her injuries herself.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.