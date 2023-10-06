Watch CBS News
NYPD: Woman on bicycle attacked by man with baton after near collision in Central Park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of hitting a woman in the head with a baton after she nearly hit him with her bike in Central Park

According to investigators, the 66-year-old woman was riding her bike and nearly struck the man Thursday near 96th Street and West Drive. 

The man yelled at her, then hit her in the head with a baton, and she fell to the ground, NYPD said. 

The woman's daughter tried to confront the man and recorded a video of him, police said. 

The woman was treated at the hospital for a cut to the head. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on October 6, 2023 / 12:19 PM

