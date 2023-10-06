NYPD: Woman on bicycle attacked by man with baton after near collision in Central Park

NYPD: Man with baton attacked woman on bike in Central Park

NYPD: Man with baton attacked woman on bike in Central Park

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of hitting a woman in the head with a baton after she nearly hit him with her bike in Central Park.

According to investigators, the 66-year-old woman was riding her bike and nearly struck the man Thursday near 96th Street and West Drive.

The man yelled at her, then hit her in the head with a baton, and she fell to the ground, NYPD said.

The woman's daughter tried to confront the man and recorded a video of him, police said.

The woman was treated at the hospital for a cut to the head.

