Man burned woman with hot water in unprovoked Manhattan attack, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- Police arrested a man accused of throwing a cup of hot water at a woman and burning her in an apparently random attack in Midtown Manhattan.

Police said the attack near West 35th Street and Eighth Avenue on Wednesday morning appeared to be unprovoked. It happened when the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Larry Martin of Queens, walked by the 27-year-old woman.

Martin and the woman did not know each other, according to police.

"I think that that's appalling and it gives the city a bad name. If she's a tourist, she probably won't come back again," said Stacy Cavanna, from Selden.

"People with these bad intentions, we definitely need to increase the security we got or maybe look out after the people that we got. Take care of their mental health," said David Castillo, from Parkchester, the Bronx.

The woman was treated for minor injuries all over her body and was expected to be OK.

Martin, who officers recognized from a wanted poster, was charged with one count of assault, but he may be linked to other hot water attacks on women, police said.

