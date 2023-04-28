Watch CBS News
Woman and 2 children, ages 8 and 10, killed in Brooklyn apartment fire

NEW YORK -- Three people were killed when a fire broke out early Friday morning in Brooklyn. 

It happened around 5 a.m. at an apartment building on Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant

A 50-year-old woman and two children, ages 8 and 10 years old, were rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. 

"This is an incredible tragedy for this neighborhood, for this family. We will be here all morning working with the Red Cross, working with OEM and working with the city to support the family," FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh told reporters. 

Investigators believe the fire began in the kitchen, but the exact cause remains under investigation. 

Stick with CBS2 for more on this developing story. 

