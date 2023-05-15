Woman allegedly pushed down stairs at Queens subway station

NEW YORK - A 67-year-old woman was allegedly pushed down the stairs at a subway station in Queens.

It happened around 7 a.m. Sunday at the Roosevelt Avenue station.

Police say another woman pushed the victim down a stairwell.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries to her elbow and hip.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.