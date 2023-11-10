Watch CBS News
Woman, 73, struck and killed by school bus with children on board in Ozone Park, Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A 73-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a school bus Friday morning in Queens.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of 86th Street and 107th Avenue in Ozone Park

Police said it appears the bus was turning when it hit the woman. She was pronounced dead on the scene. 

CBS New York has learned four children were on board the bus at the time. It's unclear if anyone else was injured. 

We have a crew heading to the scene and will have a live update on CBS2 News at Noon.

First published on November 10, 2023 / 10:01 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

