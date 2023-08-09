Woman, 12-year-old girl stabbed in Newark, police say

NEWARK, N.J. - A woman and child were stabbed in Newark Wednesday.

Police responded to a home on South 18th Street near Route 510 at 1:14 p.m.

Responding officers found a woman and 12-year-old girl who had both been stabbed.

They were rushed to University Hospital.

The woman is in critical condition. The child is in stable condition.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story.