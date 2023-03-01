With SNAP benefits ending, food banks preparing for spike in demand

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. -- Area food banks are bracing for a surge in demand. SNAP benefits, which increased during the pandemic, are coming to an end, reducing payments to an estimated 30 million households.

CBS2 visited a food pantry in Westchester County on Wednesday to see the impact.

They were stocking shelves to feed a growing need. The market at the Carver Center in Port Chester has never been busier.

In 2019, it was serving about 325 families per month. Then the pandemic hit and the client base tripled. With the end of SNAP benefits, it is expected that it will keep growing.

"We are expecting the demand to increase. We're expecting that we're going to need to be open more hours, that we're going to need to buy more food to distribute, and we're getting ready," said Anne Bradner, CEO of the Carver Center.

As of Wednesday, some 30 million people relying on the federal food stamp program will see their monthly benefits shrink by at least $95, and potentially more than $250 for others.

That means less money on the benefit card to spend at the grocery store and more people turning to food pantries, including SNAP recipient George Capella.

"You have to make up for it somewhere, and hopefully you can," Capella said.

Food pantries say the extra SNAP money helped struggling people budget for other expenses.

"Pay your utility bill, or just add it to your cellphone bill or rent. We're going to see an increase of individuals using our pantry, using our services to alleviate those stressors," the Carver Center's Daniel Bonnet said.

The Carver Center is finding ways to stretch every dollar and donation. It's now a "pick your own" market, meaning clients choose what they want rather than getting a pre-packaged box of goods.

"You'll see a lot of kids wanting more chicken soup, so a parent will come and select chicken soup as opposed to a tomato soup," the Carver Center's David Brown said.

And that cuts down on food waste.

Food pantries say if you can help with donations of money or product, the need is great and they'd be grateful.