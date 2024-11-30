Winter blast hits Tri-State Area with freezing wind chills. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Today's forecast

The weather today is quiet, but cold. That will be the story around the New York City area for the next several days.

In fact, this morning in Central Park it was 30 degrees! That marked the first time NYC fell below freezing since March.



Temperatures won't climb much Saturday as they top out in the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Wind chills will struggle to get out of the 20s and low 30s with a brisk west wind gusting 20 to 25 mph at times.

Tonight looks to be even colder, falling into the 20s across the Tri-State Area. Wind chills will be in the teens for many by tomorrow morning!

Tomorrow



Sunday, expect another dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will only be in the upper 30s, but feeling more like the 20s.

In fact, it's looking like this first winter blast will hang around through the first full week of December.

Next week

Our next widespread risk of precipitation comes Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a clipper system dives down from the Great Lakes.



There could be a period of light snow, especially north and west of NYC. Currently, accumulations look to be under an inch, with an exception in the higher elevations of Sullivan and Ulster counties.

Of course, that's still days away. So be sure to stay tuned as we continue tracking it. Have a great Saturday and stay warm!

