Mega Millions ticket worth $20M sold in the Bronx

Mega Millions ticket worth $20M sold in the Bronx

Mega Millions ticket worth $20M sold in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- There's a Mega Millionaire somewhere in the Bronx.

Lottery officials say someone bought a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $20 million.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 2, 12, 18, 24 and 39, with a Mega Ball of 18.

The winning ticket was sold at 170th Street Grocery in the Mount Eden section.