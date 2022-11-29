Watch CBS News
Winning big at box office, "Phantom of the Opera" extends closing run until mid-April

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

"Phantom of the Opera" extended on Broadway
"Phantom of the Opera" extended on Broadway 00:33

NEW YORK -- Booming ticket sales have given new life to the "Phantom of the Opera."

The longest running show in Broadway's history had announced in September that it would close in February after 35 years. However, the show will now run an additional eight weeks, and close April 16.

Producers say that after the initial closing announcement, visitors flocked to get tickets. Last week, Phantom had its highest grossing week in its history.

Another extension is not possible as the Majestic Theatre will be closed for major renovations.

