Watch CBS News
Local News

Winners crowned at world breakdancing competition in New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Winners crowned at world breakdancing competition in NYC
Winners crowned at world breakdancing competition in NYC 00:32

NEW YORK -- Two winners were crowned in a breakdancing battle in New York City over the weekend. 

The Red Bull BC One global final took place at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan. 

Victor Montalvo won the men's division and India Sardjoe won on the women's side. 

The prizes included a championship belt. 

There are more breakdancing competitions to come. The sport is set to debut at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 7:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.