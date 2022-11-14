Winners crowned at world breakdancing competition in New York City

NEW YORK -- Two winners were crowned in a breakdancing battle in New York City over the weekend.

The Red Bull BC One global final took place at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan.

Victor Montalvo won the men's division and India Sardjoe won on the women's side.

The prizes included a championship belt.

There are more breakdancing competitions to come. The sport is set to debut at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.