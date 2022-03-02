Watch CBS News

3 teenagers, 1 man stabbed in fight at Brooklyn subway station

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A violent dispute at a subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday ended with four young men stabbed.

Three 16-year-olds and a 21-year-old ended up with non-life-threatening injuries.

Before the stabbing, police sources say a physical fight broke out between two groups of teens on the J/Z platform at Flushing Avenue and Broadway in Williamsburg.

The cause of the fight is unknown, and the groups didn't know each other.

The suspects, believed to be teenagers, left the scene.

No word on any arrests.

First published on March 1, 2022 / 9:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

