Person rescued from stuck elevator inside residential building in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A person had to be rescued Tuesday after getting stuck inside an elevator in Brooklyn.

It happened around 5 p.m. inside a residential building on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.

The FDNY says the elevator became stuck at the lobby level.

First responders were able to free the person and transport the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The elevator is now out of order until repairs can be made.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 10:37 PM

