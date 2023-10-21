2 sought in attempted armed robbery at Brooklyn bodega

Watch CBS News
NEW YORK -- The search continues for two suspects who shot and injured a bodega worker in Brooklyn last month.

It happened at a bodega on Scholes Street near Humboldt Street in Williamsburg on Sept. 24.

Police say the suspects demanded money from a worker at gunpoint.

When he refused, one suspect allegedly opened fire before both took off emptyhanded.

The worker was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

