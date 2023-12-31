3 hurt in Brooklyn apartment fire; lithium-ion battery found at scene, fire officials say
NEW YORK -- Three people were hurt in an apartment fire in Brooklyn on Sunday.
It happened around 12:45 p.m. on Morgan Avenue near Jackson Street in Williamsburg.
The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown.
Fire officials say a lithium-ion battery was found at the scene, but the official cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
