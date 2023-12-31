Watch CBS News
3 hurt in Brooklyn apartment fire; lithium-ion battery found at scene, fire officials say

NEW YORK -- Three people were hurt in an apartment fire in Brooklyn on Sunday.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. on Morgan Avenue near Jackson Street in Williamsburg.

The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown.

Fire officials say a lithium-ion battery was found at the scene, but the official cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

December 31, 2023 / 5:22 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

