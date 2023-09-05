2 firefighters hurt battling massive warehouse fire in Willets Points, Queens

NEW YORK -- The FDNY battled a massive warehouse fire overnight in Willets Point, Queens.

Firefighters spent four hours getting the flames under control, and two suffered minor injuries.

The fire started around 10 p.m. Monday on the roof of a one-story warehouse at 32-11 Harper Street.

FDNY officials said the remote location was a challenge. There are limited water resources, so marine units took water from the nearby bay and supplied it through a hose line.

The fire was brought under control around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Now, crews are working to put out hot spots that flare up.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area, including a massive warehouse fire in Willets Point, Queens. See more streaming on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Sources confirm the warehouse belongs to the Department of Transportation and is believed to be where the department keeps some vehicles. One worker said, fortunately, no one was on the clock due to Labor Day.

"Nobody is working here, it's an off weekend," he said. "Lot of smoke."

People in the area were urged to keep their windows closed because of the smoke and the assumption that chemicals were burning inside the warehouse.

Officials are expected to provide another update at 8 a.m. Stick with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story.