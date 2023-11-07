Long Island native killed in small plane crash in Australia

DIX HILLS, N.Y. -- A Long Island community is mourning a 22-year-old engineer who was killed over the weekend in Australia.

He died in a plane crash while volunteering to help track bush fires in a remote area.

Friends arrived with hugs and letter carriers with tears Tuesday.

"He was a beautiful soul," Denise Jennings said.

"Our beautiful boy," Joe Jennings said.

The only child of Joe and Denise Jennings -- 22-year-old William, of Dix Hills, Long Island -- died halfway around the world in a freak firefighting company plane crash.

"William sent me a text said, 'Hey Dad, I'm leaving for the next airport,'" Joe Jennings said

Will, who helped design thermal imaging cameras mapping Australian bush fires, volunteered to replace exhausted workers doing aerial surveillance.

"When I got up the next morning at 5 o'clock and I saw the tracking hadn't moved," Joe Jennings said.

"I woke up to Joe screaming my name," Denise Jennings said.

And then the knock at the door -- three Suffolk police officers.

"They asked us to sit down and they said that there had been an aviation accident and all three people aboard had perished,'" Denise Jennings said.

"Our hearts are broken," Joe Jennings said.

The plane went down in the remote outback town of Cloncurry.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau reports Will's plane plummeted from an altitude of 19,000 feet in about one minute.

"He was just so proud of what he was doing. He felt like he was really making a difference and helping the people of Australia," Denise Jennings said.

Will Jennings graduated from Half Hollow Hills High School West. Joe Jennings says he won the AAA Award for arts, academics and athletics.

Will Jennings went on to graduate summa cum laude from Northeastern in Boston, earning the CCC Award for character, courage and commitment.

He played the sax, was devoted to learning and volunteering, and, his friends say, engaged the world.

"He named his Instagram site 'Go With Will.' He just wanted to share his all adventures with everyone," Denise Jennings said.

"Take people on journeys," Joe Jennings said.

His parents say they never ended a conversation without saying, "I love you."

"We're hoping to get him back and lay him to rest," Joe Jennings said.

The community of Dix Hills plans to be on hand to honor Will and his accomplishments when his body is flown home from Australia.