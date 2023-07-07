Wildwood, N.J. power outage: Thousands without electricity after fire

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Thousands of people across the Wildwoods are without power after a fire broke out at a power substation on West Oak Avenue, according to police.

A Wildwood spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia the Wildwood Boardwalk Friday Night Fireworks is canceled and the event was moved to Sunday, July 9 weather permitting.

BREAKING | Wildwood spokesperson tells @CBSPhiladelphia the fireworks are CANCELED tonight. It is moved to Sunday night, weather permitting. — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) July 7, 2023

The outage has disabled traffic lights across the area, the City of Wildwood police said on Nixle.

"Use caution while driving," the department said.

CBS News Philadelphia

Atlantic City Electric's website says about 24,000 customers are without power. After at first giving fluctuating estimates of when service will be restored, the company now says there is no estimate.

"We currently do not have an estimate on when we will have service restored for all customers. The fire has been contained. The cause of the fire is currently not known and will be investigated. We understand how disruptive this can be, we are working as quickly and safely as we can to restore service," Atlantic City Electric said in a statement.

Update July 7 at 12:30: Power is currently out throughout the island due to outage at a substation. This includes the boardwalk, rides local businesses and streetlights. Posted by Wildwoods, New Jersey on Friday, July 7, 2023

The outage comes on a hot day in a popular week of the season following the July 4 holiday.

This means all rides, streetlights and local businesses are also without power.

In 2018, riders were stranded on some Boardwalk rides after a power outage.

An indoor fire at power substation on West Oak Avenue in Wildwood has knocked out power for the whole island. CBS News Philadelphia