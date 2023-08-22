Wildfire burning at Wharton State Forest near Atco Dragway in Camden County

Wharton State Forest wildfire now 85% contained: NJFFS Wharton State Forest wildfire now 85% contained: NJFFS 00:30

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A wildfire at the Wharton State Forest in Waterford Township, Camden County has grown to 1,500 acres, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Monday.

The wildfire, named the "Dragway Wildfire," is 85% contained and burning in the area of the Atco Dragway and Jackson Road.

The smoke is thick and expected to get worse throughout Monday night. The NJFFS is asking neighbors to keep doors and windows closed. Crews are expected to be working two to three days to contain the fire, according to the NJFFS.

"Here in New Jersey, just seems like we're having wildfires 12 months a year, 365 days a year," Bill Donnelly, the assistant state fire warden, said.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Dragway Wildfire - Wharton State Forest - Jackson Road - Waterford Twp, Camden County



The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is making significant progress in containing a wildfire burning in the area of Jackson Rd. and the Atco Dragway in the Wharton State Forest. pic.twitter.com/QuadKCOrFN — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) August 22, 2023

The NJFFS said the wildfire's containment area includes land in Medford and Shamong in Burlington County.

Crews are improving containment lines and preparing to utilize a backfiring operation in order to burn fuel ahead of the main body of fire. The fire was first reported by the Medford fire tower and divided with the Apple Pie Hill fire tower, the NJFFS said.

No structures are threatened, but the NJFFS said Monday that Jackson Road will remain closed until further notice.

The NJFFS is asking people to avoid the area at this time.

They are also reminding people that you can't fly drones in a fire zone.

Please remember, “No Drones in Fire Zones - If YOU fly, WE can't!” More info: https://t.co/Gt5rypRbDy



Updates will be provided on this page as they are available. — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) August 20, 2023

"During a wildfire, our aircraft fly low to the ground, often at the same altitude that a drone would fly. If a drone is detected flying over or near a wildfire, all Forest Fire Service air support will be grounded - hampering suppression and observation efforts," the NJFFS wrote in an explanatory Facebook post.

Tim Maguire, who lives two blocks away from the fire, says while wildfires are always in the back of his mind since he lives in the Pinelands, but he's never seen it quite like this.

"I was a little concerned last year when they had huge amounts of wildfires, but here we are now," Maguire said.

The NJFFS says this fire marks the 13th major wildfire just this year. Compare that to last year at this time – where there were only two major wildfires.

"I think it's just because it's been dry and people have gotten complacent. People need to be a little more careful when they're out in the forest with things as dry as they are," Donnelly said.

Donnelly says his crews are certainly tired. Heading into the fall, the NJFFS remains alert.

"Based on long range forecasts and everything, I don't know if there's an end in sight any time soon based on our meteorologists and stuff they are saying. They're looking that we can go into a dry fall," Donnelly said.

Neighbors like Maguire thank the NJFFS and local aid for all their doing to keep the community safe.

"These guys are pros," Maguire said. "They know what they're doing."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.