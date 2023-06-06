"Wild Style" film set to be inducted to National Hip-Hop Museum Hall of Fame 40 years after its release

Celebration this weekend as "Wild Style" inducted to hip-hop hall of fame

NEW YORK -- As we continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, we're also focusing on some of its major milestones.

Forty years ago in 1983, the first movie to introduce the world of hip-hop was released.

"Wild Style" was shot in the South Bronx and Lower East Side, as well as other parts of the city.

Now, it's being inducted into the National Hip-Hop Museum Hall of Fame. A special celebration will be held this weekend at the Five Points Festival in Brooklyn.

We spoke with legendary hip-hop DJ Grand Wizzard Theodore, who was in the film, and National Hip-Hop Museum Founder Jeremy Beaver about the film's significance and what to expect this weekend.

