Driver takes off running after wild crash into Farmingdale condominium

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- A driver tried to make a run for it after his car slammed into a condominium on Long Island.

The family that lives there was thankful to be alive after the wild crash, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Thursday.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. A couple and their son were asleep upstairs when a car barreled into the first floor of their Farmingdale condo.

We're told the driver was coming from Route 109 when the car crashed through a metal fence and into the home. A building inspector and the family suspect the car went airborne and landed trunk-first.

According to the owner, the stairway was full of smoke. He was able to make it downstairs and saw the driver trying to get away on foot.

A neighbor caught up with the driver a few blocks away and police took him into custody. The driver suffered minor injuries, police said. No charges were immediately filed.

Crews were still at the scene Thursday afternoon assessing the damage to determine how much of the condo can be salvaged.