Wilcox Ice Cream recalls all flavors due to possible listeria contamination
Wilcox Ice Cream is recalling all flavors of Wilcox brand ice cream, yogurt and ice cream bars, as well as Leonardo's brand gelato, because the products could be contaminated with listeria, the company said.
The New Hampshire Department of Health found that the Arlington, Vermont, ice cream maker's Super Premium Mint Chocolate Chip tested positive for the bacteria during routine testing in September.
"As part of our investigation, we determined that preliminary testing showed that the ice cream mix purchased to make our products may contain listeria monocytogenes," Wilcox said in a recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.
The organism can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, infections in young children, frail or elderly people, as well as in others with weakened immune systems. While healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infections can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.
No illnesses or injuries related to the recalled products have been reported to date, Wilcox said.
Separately, two people were hospitalized in a listeria outbreak linked to ice cream made by The Ice Cream House of Brooklyn, New York, which issued separate recalls in August and September.
The latest recall involves Wilcox-made products that were distributed in retail stores and co-ops in four states: Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.
In addition to that flavor, the company is recalling all products made at its facility with best by/sell by dates of September 14, 2024, to November 14, 2024:
- Wilcox SUPER premium Salted Carmel Brownie 1.5 Quart 043726152
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Chocolate 1.5 Quart 04372601502
- Wilcox SUPER PEREMIUM Maple Cream 1.5 Quart 04372601510
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Walnut 1.5 Quart 04372601511
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Mint Chunk 1.5 Quart 04372601512
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Super Jave 1.5 Quart 04372601516
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Vanilla 1.5 Quart 04372601519
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Chocolate 1.5 Quart 04372601502
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Cream Pint 0437260110
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Walnut Pint 04372601611
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Mint Chunk Pint 0437261612
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Super Java Pint 04372601616
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Vanilla Pint 04372601619
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Salted Caramel Brownie Pint 04372601620
Wilcox's Premium Yogurt Line with Best By/Sell By November 5, 2024, November 6, 2024, November 26, 2024, and November 27, 2024:
- Wilcox Yogurt - Vanilla Pint 04372601520
- Wilcox Yogurt - Maple Cream Pint 04372600698
- Wilcox Yogurt - Black Raspberry Pint 04372600695
Wilcox Ice Cream 8-oz Ice Cream Bars with Best By/Sell By September 15, 2024, through November 14, 2024:
- Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) - Vanilla 043726005041
- Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) - Black Raspberry 043726005065
- Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) - Espresso 043726005072
- Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) - Maple Cream 043726005096
- Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) - Pumpkin 043726005010
Leonardo's Gelato Pints and 4-ounce cups with Best By/Sell By August 28, 2024, through November 14, 2024:
- Leonardo's Gelato - Maple Gelato Pint 816439000055
- Leonardo's Gelato - Sam's Creamy Chocolate Chip Pint 81643900019
- Leonardo's Gelato - Chocolate Gelato Pint 81643900005
- Leonardo's Gelato - Salted Caramel Gelato Pint 04372601701
- Leonardo's Gelato - Hazelnut Gelato Pint 04372601703
- Leonardo's Gelato - Mint Chocolate Chip Pint 816439000050
- Leonardo's Gelato - Chocolate Gelato 4-ounce cup 81643900028
- Leonardo's Gelato - Sam's Chocolate Chip 4-ounce cup 81643900040
- Leonardo's Gelato - Vermont Maple Gelato 4-ounce cup 81643900056
- Leonardo's Gelato - Mint Chocolate Chip 4-ounce cup 81643900041
People should not consume the recalled products.
Those who purchased affected products can take a picture of the top and sides of the container showing the best-by date and email the company for credit at: AR@wilcoxicecreamvt.com. Include quantity, place of purchase, name, address and telephone number. Wilcox Ice Cream can be reached at (802) 375-1133 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.
for more features.