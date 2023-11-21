Wilcox Ice Cream recalls all flavors due to possible listeria contamination

Wilcox Ice Cream is recalling all flavors of Wilcox brand ice cream, yogurt and ice cream bars, as well as Leonardo's brand gelato, because the products could be contaminated with listeria, the company said.

The New Hampshire Department of Health found that the Arlington, Vermont, ice cream maker's Super Premium Mint Chocolate Chip tested positive for the bacteria during routine testing in September.

"As part of our investigation, we determined that preliminary testing showed that the ice cream mix purchased to make our products may contain listeria monocytogenes," Wilcox said in a recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The organism can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, infections in young children, frail or elderly people, as well as in others with weakened immune systems. While healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infections can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

No illnesses or injuries related to the recalled products have been reported to date, Wilcox said.

Separately, two people were hospitalized in a listeria outbreak linked to ice cream made by The Ice Cream House of Brooklyn, New York, which issued separate recalls in August and September.

The latest recall involves Wilcox-made products that were distributed in retail stores and co-ops in four states: Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.

Recalled ice cream. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

In addition to that flavor, the company is recalling all products made at its facility with best by/sell by dates of September 14, 2024, to November 14, 2024:

Wilcox SUPER premium Salted Carmel Brownie 1.5 Quart 043726152

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Chocolate 1.5 Quart 04372601502



Wilcox SUPER PEREMIUM Maple Cream 1.5 Quart 04372601510

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Walnut 1.5 Quart 04372601511

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Mint Chunk 1.5 Quart 04372601512

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Super Jave 1.5 Quart 04372601516

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Vanilla 1.5 Quart 04372601519

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Chocolate 1.5 Quart 04372601502

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Cream Pint 0437260110

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Walnut Pint 04372601611

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Mint Chunk Pint 0437261612

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Super Java Pint 04372601616

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Vanilla Pint 04372601619

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Salted Caramel Brownie Pint 04372601620

Wilcox's Premium Yogurt Line with Best By/Sell By November 5, 2024, November 6, 2024, November 26, 2024, and November 27, 2024:

Wilcox Yogurt - Vanilla Pint 04372601520

Wilcox Yogurt - Maple Cream Pint 04372600698

Wilcox Yogurt - Black Raspberry Pint 04372600695

Wilcox Ice Cream 8-oz Ice Cream Bars with Best By/Sell By September 15, 2024, through November 14, 2024:

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) - Vanilla 043726005041

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) - Black Raspberry 043726005065

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) - Espresso 043726005072

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) - Maple Cream 043726005096

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) - Pumpkin 043726005010

Recalled gelato. FDA

Leonardo's Gelato Pints and 4-ounce cups with Best By/Sell By August 28, 2024, through November 14, 2024:

Leonardo's Gelato - Maple Gelato Pint 816439000055

Leonardo's Gelato - Sam's Creamy Chocolate Chip Pint 81643900019

Leonardo's Gelato - Chocolate Gelato Pint 81643900005

Leonardo's Gelato - Salted Caramel Gelato Pint 04372601701

Leonardo's Gelato - Hazelnut Gelato Pint 04372601703

Leonardo's Gelato - Mint Chocolate Chip Pint 816439000050

Leonardo's Gelato - Chocolate Gelato 4-ounce cup 81643900028

Leonardo's Gelato - Sam's Chocolate Chip 4-ounce cup 81643900040

Leonardo's Gelato - Vermont Maple Gelato 4-ounce cup 81643900056

Leonardo's Gelato - Mint Chocolate Chip 4-ounce cup 81643900041

People should not consume the recalled products.

Those who purchased affected products can take a picture of the top and sides of the container showing the best-by date and email the company for credit at: AR@wilcoxicecreamvt.com. Include quantity, place of purchase, name, address and telephone number. Wilcox Ice Cream can be reached at (802) 375-1133 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.