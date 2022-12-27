Caught on camera: Husband strikes wife with SUV on Queens sidewalk with 3 children in vehicle

NEW YORK -- Police say a husband hit his wife with an SUV as she was walking along a sidewalk in Queens while their three kids were in the car.

The incident was caught on camera.

Investigators have been on the scene in Flushing since 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the driver accelerated and hit his wife along the sidewalk before the SUV flipped over on its side.

CBS2 has since learned the driver, a 36-year-old, was in the car with his three kids, aged 6, 9 and 11. In surveillance video, you can see the moment he accelerates, hitting his wife.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and the husband was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

The kids were not badly injured.

Police are investigating this as an intentional act of vehicular assault.

The Ford Explorer hit the sidewalk with such force, it flipped over, landing on the front yard of another home.

Neighbors were left shocked, especially knowing children were involved.

"It's horrible. It's a horrible story," one neighbor said. "I hope everything is going to be fine with them."

"There have been numerous incidents with violence and crimes, and it's very disturbing. It didn't use to be like this, very safe," neighbor John Lubera said.

A motive is not yet known.