Whole Foods Market launching smaller "quick-shop" locations in New York City

NEW YORK -- Whole Foods Market is launching new stores in New York City with quick, convenient shopping in mind.

The new chain will be called Whole Foods Daily Shop. It's about a quarter to half the size of an average Whole Foods Market.

Shoppers will be able to find grab-and-go meals, recipe ingredients and other weekly essentials.

Neighborhood bodegas already provide similar items and services, but advocates say they're not worried about the new stores.

"I don't think that they will affect the outer borough, lower-income communities that bodegas serve. I believe that bodegas stand on their own," said United Bodegas of American Spokesperson Fernando Mateo.

The first location is set to open this year on Third Avenue on the Upper East Side before expanding across the city. This new store will also include a venue offering coffee, tea, fresh-pressed juices, smoothies, sandwiches, soups and desserts.

Whole Foods says there are plans to bring the stores to other cities across the United States following the New York City launch.