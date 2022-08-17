Public art, music festival planned in White Plains

"Serious Fun Art Fest" in White Plains from Oct. 12-16

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- White Plains is celebrating art and culture as a way to help brighten the city.

The Serious Fun Arts Festival is a five-day event of public art and music planned for Oct. 12-16.

A series of murals and sculptures will appear in the downtown area.

Chris Soria is a visual artist who is painting an 18-by-30-foot mural on the old Macy's building at White Plains Galleria. His work is titled "Painted Lady."

"It's the name of a butterfly. I incorporate subjects from nature in a lot of my work and, you know, pair it with abstract geometry," he said.

"Everyone deserves to have art in their lives," ArtsWestchester CEO Janet Langsam said.

The festival is ArtsWestchester's latest public art funding program. Since 2020, the organization has provided more than $700,000 in grants and commissions.

For more information, visit artswestchester.org/serious-fun-arts-fest.