White Plains Hospital labor and delivery wing flooded, dozens of patients relocated

By Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- White Plains Hospital says a sprinkler malfunction flooded a wing of the hospital Thursday morning.

Hospital officials said dozens of patients had to be moved from the flooded area, but everyone is safe.

A sprinkler head burst around 7:30 a.m. on the sixth floor of the hospital's labor and delivery wing.

Photo shows flooding and cleanup underway inside White Plains Hospital labor and delivery wing. White Plains Hospital

"Our staff worked together immediately to relocate our patients to unaffected areas of the hospital and all are safe," the hospital said in a statement. "We are currently assessing the impacted areas to understand when we can move patients back into that wing."

The flooding and cleanup are impacting some elective procedures, and visitors should expect certain areas to be closed. 

At this point, it's unclear what caused the sprinkler to burst or the full extent of the damage. 

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story. 

