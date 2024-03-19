Westchester County man faces charges for allegedly making ghost guns

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - A Westchester County man is facing charges after a police raid on his apartment in a luxury building in White Plains.

Investigators said they found four so-called ghost guns and a 3D printer that was allegedly used to make them at an apartment on Martine Avenue. The weapons are illegal and untraceable. The apartment building they were found in is literally across the street from the White Plains Police Department.

"I think they're very bold. Right across the street from the police station? I think that's outrageous and crazy," Bronx resident Amanda Cohen said.

"Ghost guns, real guns -- you know, it's a dangerous time," Putnam County resident Elizabeth Thomas said.

Police charged Robert Hennes III, 38, with felony weapons charges, noting he does not have a valid gun license or manufacturers permit. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

The weapons that were seized will be tested at the Westchester County firearms lab.

"It's only as good as the person who put it together. And there's no quality control obviously with a 3D printed gun," Westchester Police Det. Arthur Holzman said.

Holtzman said firing ghost guns is tricky.

"It could disintegrate in my hand," he said.

The number coming into the Westchester County firearms lab has jumped: Ghost guns represented 6.2% of firearms examined there in 2021. That more than doubled to 12.9% in 2023. The Westchester County lab saw just four ghost guns in 2020. By 2023, the number had jumped to 66.

Improving 3D printing technology is having an impact.

"Price comes down, availability goes up, I could see someone eventually being able to 3D print a metal firearm," Holtzman said.

Unlicensed and untraceable, ghost guns are a growing concern for law enforcement.