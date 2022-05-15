Watch CBS News
White Plains Teachers Association gives away 40,000 books at literacy fair event

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Teachers in White Plains hosted a book giveaway Saturday.

The White Plains Teachers Association shared video of the event at Eastview Middle School.

They gave away 40,000 books as part of a literacy fair promoting reading and family wellness.

Books were available for all age groups.

The event is part of the American Federation of Teachers' nationwide push to encourage reading. The AFT hopes to give away 1 million books by the end of the year.

First published on May 15, 2022 / 12:12 AM

