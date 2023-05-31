Watch CBS News
New York caregivers, health work workers honored at annual White Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral

NEW YORK -- New York's caregivers and health care workers were honored Wednesday.

ArchCare, the Archdiocese of New York's health care system, held its annual White Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral. It honors the dedication and sacrifice of health care professionals.

Timothy Cardinal Dolan thanked them for their service during the pandemic.

"You came through during very dark days and that enhances our gratitude for all of you," he said. "Thanks be to God for what you do."

The White Mass has been a tradition since the late 1800s.

