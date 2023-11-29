Where's the snow? NYC sets record for longest streak since it got an inch of snow in one day

NEW YORK - It may only be November, but we've already seen some snow across the region.

An early season arctic air mass in place is what made the flakes possible on Tuesday afternoon. Though accumulations were minor, and mainly to the north and west of the city, they were enough to let everyone know that winter is right around the corner.

Parts of New Jersey and the Hudson Valley saw up to a tenth of an inch, while Central Park recorded only a trace.

Only a half inch of snow typically falls in November. The majority of recent Novembers have seen a trace or less, excluding 2018, when 6.4 inches of snow wreaked havoc on the city one evening.

The flakes may have been a welcome sight to many, after last winter only brought 2.3 inches of snow. That was the least snowy winter on record. Another record was set last winter as well - the latest date that snow was measured in the park. The .4 inches that fell on February 1st came when winter was nearly halfway done.

Yet another record has been broken recently, and looks to continue until further notice. As of Monday, it has been 652 days and counting since over an inch of snow has fallen in one day in the park. This beats the previous record of 383 days that ended on March 21, 1998.

The last time more than an inch fell was on Feb. 13, 2022. No measurable snow is currently forecasted until maybe mid-December.

Could things be different this winter? It's certainly possible. We are entering an El Nino winter. Typically, winters that feature El Nino bring milder temps and abundant moisture. However, if the moisture mixes with just the right amount of cold air, we could see massive snowfalls.

This was the case during the winter of 2009-2010, when the snowiest month ever recorded occurred. That month was February 2010, with a whopping 36.9 inches of snow. The winter total was 51.4 inches.

